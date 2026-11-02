IDBI Bank strike begins today: What customers need to know
What's the story
IDBI Bank has issued a customer advisory ahead of a two-day bank strike starting today. The bank has advised customers to complete all important banking transactions in advance and use alternate channels for their banking needs during this period. In a post on its official X account, IDBI Bank said it had received a strike notice from the Association/Union for November 2 and 3.
Operational assurance
Cash requirements through ATMs
IDBI Bank has assured its customers that it will try to keep banking transactions normal.
However, the bank has also warned of possible inconveniences and advised customers to take necessary precautions.
For cash requirements, the bank has suggested using ATMs and Banking Note Acceptor (BNA) machines.
Service continuity
Digital banking channels will remain operational
IDBI Bank has confirmed that its digital banking channels, including Internet Banking, Go Mobile+ application, UPI, and others, will continue to work during the strike.
The bank also said customers can use Customer Service Points (CSPs) wherever applicable and access Banking Correspondent services and Sameep outlets.
This way, even amid the strike disruption at branches, customers can still access essential banking services through these alternate channels.
Customer advisory
Non-IDBI ATM cash withdrawals to be free of charge
In its advisory shared on October 31, IDBI Bank said, "Due to a proposed strike on Nov 2-3, 2026, please complete key transactions early."
The bank also assured that "Digital channels (Go Mobile+, Net Banking, UPI), ATMs, and CSPs remain fully operational."
It further added that "Non-IDBI ATM cash withdrawals will be free of charge" during this period.
Strike impact
Proposed strike could affect branch-based banking operations
The proposed strike could affect branch-based banking operations and services, depending on the circumstances and employee participation.
IDBI Bank has clarified that its digital banking channels, ATMs, and CSPs will remain operational during this period.
Customers can use Go Mobile+, internet banking, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services for eligible transactions.
Reason
Why IDBI employees have called for a nationwide strike
Over 10,000 officers and employees of IDBI Bank have launched a nationwide two-day strike to protest the proposed sale of a 60.72% majority stake held jointly by the Government of India and LIC to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings.
Union bodies argue that privatizing the lender after a taxpayer-funded turnaround is unjustified, while voicing serious concerns over job security and post-sale service conditions.