IDBI Bank strike on November 2-3: What customers should know
What's the story
IDBI Bank has received a notice of strike from the Association/Union for November 2 and 3, 2026. The bank's official communication on X regarding the strike does not provide specific details about the reasons behind this decision. However, it is important for customers to note these dates and plan their banking activities accordingly.
Service disruption
Branch operations may be affected
The strike could potentially disrupt branch banking operations and services, depending on the situation and employee participation.
As a precautionary measure, IDBI Bank has advised all customers who need to submit documents, seek assistance with account-related issues, or carry out transactions requiring branch visits to plan accordingly.
This is especially important for those who may need help at branches during this period.
Service continuity
Digital banking services to remain operational
Despite the impending strike, IDBI Bank has assured its customers that digital banking channels, ATMs, and customer service points (CSPs) will remain operational.
The bank also clarified that cash withdrawals from non-IDBI Bank ATMs would be free of charge during this period.
This means customers can continue using Go Mobile+, net banking, and UPI services for eligible transactions even during the strike days.
Advisory details
Complete key transactions early, IDBI Bank advises customers
In light of the proposed strike, IDBI Bank has issued an advisory asking customers to complete key transactions early.
The bank said in its official communication, "Due to a proposed strike on Nov 2-3, 2026, please complete key transactions early."
It also reiterated that digital channels (Go Mobile+, Net Banking, UPI), ATMs and CSPs remain fully operational during this period.
Access assurance
What customers should do?
All customers with bank accounts at IDBI Bank should take note of the strike and the bank's official advisory.
They should ensure they have access to their mobile banking and internet banking services so all transactions can be completed seamlessly, even during the strike.
Further, those who need cash urgently should plan withdrawals well in advance, considering ATM availability may vary by location.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the customer advisory from the bank
IDBI Bank Customer Advisory— IDBI BANK (@IDBI_Bank) October 31, 2026
Due to a proposed strike on Nov 2–3, 2026, please complete key transactions early.
Digital channels (Go Mobile+, Net Banking, UPI), ATMs, and CSPs remain fully operational. Non-IDBI ATM cash withdrawals will be free of charge.
We regret any… pic.twitter.com/owdKxWH71F