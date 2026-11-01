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Home / News / Business News / IDBI Bank strike on November 2-3: What customers should know
IDBI Bank strike on November 2-3: What customers should know
IDBI Bank has received a notice of strike

IDBI Bank strike on November 2-3: What customers should know

By Akash Pandey
Nov 01, 2026
01:55 pm
What's the story

IDBI Bank has received a notice of strike from the Association/Union for November 2 and 3, 2026. The bank's official communication on X regarding the strike does not provide specific details about the reasons behind this decision. However, it is important for customers to note these dates and plan their banking activities accordingly.

Service disruption

Branch operations may be affected

The strike could potentially disrupt branch banking operations and services, depending on the situation and employee participation.

As a precautionary measure, IDBI Bank has advised all customers who need to submit documents, seek assistance with account-related issues, or carry out transactions requiring branch visits to plan accordingly.

This is especially important for those who may need help at branches during this period.

Service continuity

Digital banking services to remain operational

Despite the impending strike, IDBI Bank has assured its customers that digital banking channels, ATMs, and customer service points (CSPs) will remain operational.

The bank also clarified that cash withdrawals from non-IDBI Bank ATMs would be free of charge during this period.

This means customers can continue using Go Mobile+, net banking, and UPI services for eligible transactions even during the strike days.

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Advisory details

Complete key transactions early, IDBI Bank advises customers

In light of the proposed strike, IDBI Bank has issued an advisory asking customers to complete key transactions early.

The bank said in its official communication, "Due to a proposed strike on Nov 2-3, 2026, please complete key transactions early."

It also reiterated that digital channels (Go Mobile+, Net Banking, UPI), ATMs and CSPs remain fully operational during this period.

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Access assurance

What customers should do?

All customers with bank accounts at IDBI Bank should take note of the strike and the bank's official advisory.

They should ensure they have access to their mobile banking and internet banking services so all transactions can be completed seamlessly, even during the strike.

Further, those who need cash urgently should plan withdrawals well in advance, considering ATM availability may vary by location.

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Take a look at the customer advisory from the bank

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