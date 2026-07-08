ideaForge to raise 500Cr via QIP at ₹795, shares fall

ideaForge posts 60Cr March quarter profit

Most of ideaForge's recent profits came from strong defense orders, turning last year's loss into a ₹60 crore profit this March quarter.

The QIP floor price was set by a standard formula after shareholder approval on July 4.

Brokerage IIFL is feeling optimistic, upgrading the stock to "Buy" and hiking its target price from ₹271 to ₹1,187, a big vote of confidence for the company's future.