Ideas N Journey's $100 million push into Indian consumer and healthcare

InJ has already put $5 million into waterfront projects and plans to take the company public through a mainboard initial public offering in the next three years.

The fund is based in Gujarat's GIFT City (which comes with a 20-year tax break) and wants to help family-run Indian businesses grow globally by teaming up with them for joint ventures.

With Japanese venture funds showing more interest in India lately, this could mean more cool collaborations (and faster growth) for homegrown brands.