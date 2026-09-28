Ideas N Journey's $100 million push into Indian consumer and healthcare
Business
Ideas N Journey (InJ), is bringing $100 million to boost India's consumer and healthcare markets.
They're especially interested in brands that use Japanese tech and focus on niche healthcare bets like obesity and gut health.
InJ invests $5 million, plans mainboard IPO
InJ has already put $5 million into waterfront projects and plans to take the company public through a mainboard initial public offering in the next three years.
The fund is based in Gujarat's GIFT City (which comes with a 20-year tax break) and wants to help family-run Indian businesses grow globally by teaming up with them for joint ventures.
With Japanese venture funds showing more interest in India lately, this could mean more cool collaborations (and faster growth) for homegrown brands.