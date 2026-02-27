IDFC bank fraud: ₹590cr misappropriation involved government funds

ED to probe money laundering aspects

Investigators found nearly half the stolen money—about ₹300 crore—ended up with Swastik Desh Projects, a company in which Swati Singla holds 75% and Abhishek holds 25%.

Four people have already been arrested on charges like cheating and forgery.

A Special Investigation Team is digging into over 390 suspicious transactions across more than 170 accounts.

Meanwhile, the bank says it has repaid almost all of the lost funds to date.

The ED is now preparing to track down any money laundering linked to this case.