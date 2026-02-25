IDFC First Bank fraud: Employees suspended, probe on

Bank managed to recover almost all the money

The employees involved were quickly suspended, and police cases were filed under anti-corruption laws.

The bank brought in KPMG for a deep-dive audit expected to last several weeks.

Impressively, Haryana's Chief Minister said the bank managed to recover almost all the money—₹556 crore plus ₹22 crore interest—within just 24 hours.

While the investigation continues, Haryana has dropped IDFC First Bank from its approved list of banks, but investigators are examining the role of government officials, with some senior IAS officers reportedly under scrutiny.