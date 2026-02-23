IDFC First Bank fraud: Forensic audit to finish in month Business Feb 23, 2026

IDFC First Bank just uncovered a ₹590 crore fraud linked to the Haryana government—turns out, some employees teamed up with outsiders to pull it off.

CEO V. Vaidyanathan says the fraud is unlikely to have a major impact on profits and that wider net interest margins and credit costs will be of help, and a forensic audit by KPMG should wrap up in about a month.