IDFC First Bank partners EPFO for direct provident fund payments
Business
IDFC First Bank has joined hands with the Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to let businesses pay provident fund dues directly through the EPFO portal, using the bank's online platforms.
Ashish Singh, Head - Retail Liabilities, IDFC First Bank, says that with the EPFO integration, customers can now make provident fund payments quickly, securely, and with ease through IDFC First Bank's digital platforms.
IDFC First Bank plans digital upgrade
With 38 million customers as of March 31, 2026, IDFC First Bank is looking to level up its digital services and make financial tasks simpler.
This move not only streamlines important payments but also helps the bank stand out in the private sector banking scene.