IDFC First Bank partners EPFO for direct provident fund payments Business Jul 07, 2026

IDFC First Bank has joined hands with the Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to let businesses pay provident fund dues directly through the EPFO portal, using the bank's online platforms.

Ashish Singh, Head - Retail Liabilities, IDFC First Bank, says that with the EPFO integration, customers can now make provident fund payments quickly, securely, and with ease through IDFC First Bank's digital platforms.