IDFC Bank's Chandigarh fraud was an isolated incident: KPMG
What's the story
A forensic review by KPMG has confirmed that the ₹646 crore fraud at IDFC First Bank's Chandigarh branch was an isolated incident. The fraudulent activity involved collusion between bank employees, government officials, and third parties. The bank has already repaid the principal amount along with interest to the affected parties. In light of this incident, IDFC First Bank has put new measures in place to mitigate future risks of collusion at the branch level.
Incident details
Fraud detected in February
The fraud was uncovered in February when a Haryana government department sought to close its account and transfer funds to another bank. The account balance was found to be different from what the account owner thought it should be. IDFC First Bank said the net principal amount of around ₹646 crore quantified in KPMG's forensic report is consistent with its previous disclosures.
Remedial actions
Bank has paid principal, interest to govt accounts
In its response to the fraud incident, IDFC First Bank said it has paid the principal amount and interest to 11 government accounts and two school accounts. The bank also acknowledged this payment in its fourth-quarter accounts. "The bank is a victim of this financial fraud and is working with investigative authorities," it said in a statement.
Investigation results
KPMG report details on fraud
KPMG's investigation revealed that the fraud involved collusion between bank employees, customer representatives, and third parties. The report noted that unauthorized transactions were processed with potentially modified authorization letters, cheques (including misuse of some cheques), and approval emails attached with transaction vouchers by branch staff. In some cases, signature discrepancies were also observed.
Future safeguards
IDFC First Bank implements additional preventive controls
IDFC First Bank has stressed that records in the Core Banking System (CBS) were correct. Customers were given monthly account statements showing their balances and transactions, and were informed through SMS alerts about transactions in their accounts. After the fraudulent incident, the bank has also implemented additional preventive controls to strengthen oversight, especially against collusion risks at the branch level.