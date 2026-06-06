The bank has already repaid the affected parties

IDFC Bank's Chandigarh fraud was an isolated incident: KPMG

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:17 pm Jun 06, 202605:17 pm

What's the story

A forensic review by KPMG has confirmed that the ₹646 crore fraud at IDFC First Bank's Chandigarh branch was an isolated incident. The fraudulent activity involved collusion between bank employees, government officials, and third parties. The bank has already repaid the principal amount along with interest to the affected parties. In light of this incident, IDFC First Bank has put new measures in place to mitigate future risks of collusion at the branch level.