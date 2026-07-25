IDFC First Bank's Q1 profit jumps 132.4% to ₹1,075cr

The bank's net interest margin (NIM) improved by 25 basis points to 5.96% in Q1 FY27 from 5.71% in the same period last year.

However, the lender did receive claims of ₹514.8 crore under the CGFMU scheme against its MFI portfolio during this period.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 1.51% as of June-end from 1.97% a year earlier, an improvement of 45 basis points on a year-on-year basis and 10 basis points sequentially.