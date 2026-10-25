IDFC FIRST Bank's Q2 profit jumps by 200% to ₹1,044cr

The bank's net interest income (NII) saw a 21% year-on-year jump to ₹6,184.5 crore, up from ₹5,112.6 crore last year.

The operating profit of IDFC FIRST Bank grew by a whopping 35% to ₹2,538 crore in comparison to ₹1,880 crore in the same quarter last year.

This reflects the bank's strong financial performance during this period.