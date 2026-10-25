IDFC FIRST Bank's Q2 profit jumps by 200% to ₹1,044cr
What's the story
IDFC FIRST Bank has reported a massive jump in its net profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2026. The bank's profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹1,044.6 crore, up from ₹352.3 crore in the same period last year. This is the second consecutive quarter where IDFC FIRST Bank's PAT has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark.
Financial growth
NII soars by 21% year-on-year
The bank's net interest income (NII) saw a 21% year-on-year jump to ₹6,184.5 crore, up from ₹5,112.6 crore last year.
The operating profit of IDFC FIRST Bank grew by a whopping 35% to ₹2,538 crore in comparison to ₹1,880 crore in the same quarter last year.
This reflects the bank's strong financial performance during this period.
Quality indicators
Improvement in asset quality
IDFC FIRST Bank's asset quality also improved during this quarter.
The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio fell to 1.32% from 1.51% in the previous quarter, while the net NPA ratio eased to 0.40% from 0.44% quarter-on-quarter.
Provisions for this quarter stood at ₹1,137 crore, largely unchanged from ₹1,144 crore in the previous quarter but lower than ₹1,451.8 crore a year ago.
Expansion
Total deposits up by over 25%
The total deposits of IDFC FIRST Bank grew by a whopping 25.9% year-on-year to ₹3,48,583 crore.
The bank's loans and advances also saw a major jump of 30.1% to ₹3,46,913 crore during this period.
These numbers highlight the bank's strong position in the market and its ability to attract customers' funds while lending effectively.