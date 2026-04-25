IDFC First Bank's Q4 profit up 5% YoY to ₹319cr

IDFC First Bank has reported a 5% year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit for the March quarter of FY26. The bank's net profit stood at ₹319 crore, compared to ₹304 crore in the same period last year. The growth was mainly driven by an increase in interest income and net interest income (NII), despite a slight dip in net interest margins (NIM).

Financial performance Interest income and NII IDFC First Bank's interest income for the quarter under review was ₹10,553 crore, up 12% from ₹9,413 crore in the year-ago period. The bank paid an interest of ₹4,876 crore in Q4 FY26 as against ₹4,506 crore in Q4 FY25. This resulted in a 16% increase in net interest income (NII), which stood at ₹5,677.19 crore during the quarter compared to ₹4,907.16 crore last year.

Margin Net interest margins dip slightly Despite the growth in interest income and NII, IDFC First Bank's net interest margins (NIM) witnessed a slight decline of two basis points year-on-year. The NIM stood at 5.93% in Q4 FY26 as against 5.95% last year. This marginal dip indicates that while the bank has been able to grow its income from loans and advances, its profitability on those loans has seen a slight contraction over the past year.

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Business growth Loans and advances surge by 20% IDFC First Bank's total customer business grew by 19% year-on-year to ₹5.75 lakh crore in the March quarter. The bank's loans and advances surged by 20% year-on-year to ₹2.90 lakh crore, while deposits also rose by over 17% year-on-year to ₹2.84 lakh crore.

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