IDFC First Bank's ₹590cr fraud bigger than its quarterly profit

Haryana's Finance Department de-empanelled IDFC First Bank (and AU Small Finance Bank) for government business in Haryana and instructed government departments to stop routing funds, transfer existing government balances and close their government accounts.

The bank suspended four employees, filed police complaints, and brought in KPMG for a forensic audit.

CEO V Vaidyanathan clarified that only physical cheques and manual instructions were misused—no digital systems were breached.

The bank is relying on insurance for part of the loss and plans to recover the rest legally.

RBI says there's no wider risk to India's banking system from this incident.