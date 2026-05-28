IEA says Middle East conflict will reshape global energy investment

Global energy investment to reach $3.4tn

Global energy investment is expected to reach $3.4 trillion by 2026, with most of it, about $2.2 trillion, going into power grids, energy storage, low-emission fuels, renewables, nuclear power, electrification, and efficiency measures.

Oil investment keeps dropping below $500 billion due to uncertainty and delays, while spending on natural gas is rising thanks to major US and Qatar projects.

Plus, more than $650 billion will be invested in power grids and battery storage as countries try to protect themselves from future disruptions.