IEX subsidiary applied for license to launch India coal exchange
Business
The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is taking steps to set up what could be India's first coal exchange, hoping to make coal trading more transparent and efficient.
Its wholly owned subsidiary, Indian Coal Exchange Ltd, applied for a license on September 25, 2026, hoping to help both buyers and sellers get clearer, more competitive prices.
IEX proposes 2-sided online coal marketplace
IEX's new platform will let multiple producers and consumers trade coal online using a two-sided bidding system that considers quality (think of it like an e-marketplace for coal).
The project could go live within 12 months of receiving the application.
While other big names like NSE and MCX are interested, IEX is currently leading the race as the only one with an official application in.