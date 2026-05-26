IFB Industries posts Q4 profit doubling to ₹42.67cr, revenue ₹1498.20cr
Business
IFB Industries just pulled off a strong finish for FY26, with its net profit for the March quarter doubling to ₹42.67 crore compared to last year.
Revenue from operations also got a boost, rising 12.33% year-over-year to ₹1,498.20 crore.
IFB Home Appliances lead with ₹1188cr
Home Appliances led the charge, bringing in over ₹1,188 crore, up 11.39%. Engineering and Motor segments saw solid growth too, while Steel inched up by 10.3%.
On the flip side, expenses went up 10.77%, totaling ₹1,454.96 crore for the quarter.
FY26 profit ₹143.56cr revenue ₹5652cr
Looking at the bigger picture: IFB's net profit for FY26 grew almost 21% to ₹143.56 crore and total revenue crossed ₹5,652 crore.
Investors noticed: shares jumped over 11% after these results were announced on Monday.