IFC plans $10 billion annual India investments by 2030
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is planning to boost its yearly investments in India to $10 billion by 2030, focusing on things like clean energy, better city infrastructure, and financial services.
India's already become IFC's top investment spot, with funding jumping from $1.3 billion in 2021-22 to about $5.4 billion in 2024-25, so this new goal is a major step up.
IFC explores municipal bonds in India
IFC is also exploring municipal bond financing with Indian states and could act as an anchor investor to mobilize private funding.
By acting as an anchor investor, IFC can attract more private money into things like roads and water systems.
A recent example: IFC put $60 million into water and wastewater upgrades in Visakhapatnam last year, marking its first direct lending to an Indian city.
All of this lines up with India's push for greener growth and better urban living.