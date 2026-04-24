IFC plans $10 billion annual India investments by 2030

IFC explores municipal bonds in India

IFC is also exploring municipal bond financing with Indian states and could act as an anchor investor to mobilize private funding.

By acting as an anchor investor, IFC can attract more private money into things like roads and water systems.

A recent example: IFC put $60 million into water and wastewater upgrades in Visakhapatnam last year, marking its first direct lending to an Indian city.

All of this lines up with India's push for greener growth and better urban living.