IFSC proposes secondary listing route for foreign ETFs in IFSC
IFSCA has put out a consultation paper on "Secondary Listing of Exchange Traded Funds in IFSC."
ETFs already trading in places like New York or London can show up on Indian platforms like India INX or NSE IFSC without jumping through tons of regulatory hoops.
Fund managers just need to comply with their home country's rules, and provide information in English, making things straightforward for everyone.
Vanguard, BlackRock, Amundi explore GIFT City
This move is part of GIFT City's push to attract more international finance action. It has already brought US stock receipts (think Amazon and Tesla) and new outbound funds into the mix.
With Vanguard looking at a secondary-listing opportunity through India INX, while BlackRock and Amundi are exploring other GIFT City-related options, Indian and nonresident Indian investors could soon have way more options, plus easier access to top global funds, all traded in US dollars.