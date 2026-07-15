IFSCA proposes direct listings in GIFT City to bypass IPOs

To qualify, companies need at least $20 million in operating revenue, $1 million pre-tax profit, or a $50 million market cap after listing (which is double what's needed for regular GIFT IPOs).

Instead of an IPO prospectus, they'd file an info doc with an IFSCA-registered investment banker.

Share prices would be set through independent valuations and an auction on day one.

Public comments on this plan are open until August 3 as IFSCA aims to make GIFT City a bigger global player.