IG International shows SpaceX IPO implied valuation at $2.4 trillion

SpaceX pre-IPO momentum could set precedent

On trading platforms like Hyperliquid, futures tied to SpaceX are buzzing with activity: over $143 million traded in just one day, pushing the company's implied value past $2.2 trillion.

Prediction markets like Polymarket say there's a 70% shot that SpaceX will debut above the $2 trillion mark.

As analyst Fabien Yip puts it, "Demand has been good for the IPO and there is a lot of interest in the pre-IPO trading as well" and "we have had so far even with the valuation looking stretched. If the pre-IPO pricing momentum sustains, it will set a precedent for the next mega-IPOs," and it could set the stage for other big tech IPOs down the road.