Ignore advance tax emails: Income Tax Department

The glitchy messages came from ITD_SUPPORT@insight.gov.in and showed GST turnover details for people who are not even registered for GST. Even stranger, some numbers popped up across multiple PANs, and regular stuff that should have shown up in your Annual Information Statement or Form 26AS was missing.

Verify your own data before making payments

The department says it is fixing things with its tech team and thanked those who flagged the problem.

It apologized for any hassle and wants everyone to double-check their information using the e-Campaign tab on the Compliance Portal (via the e-filing site).

Since this was a mass email error, not a targeted reminder, it is extra important to verify your own data before making payments.