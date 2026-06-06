Igor Sechin: India could drive almost 50% oil demand growth

Sechin flags $40B benefits, fertilizer risks

Sechin highlighted that Russian oil exports have brought big benefits to India and China (over $40 billion since April 2022) and help keep energy supplies steady.

But he also warned that any trouble in key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz could push up fertilizer and food prices, especially for India, African countries, and countries in Southeast Asia.

In fact, fertilizer prices had risen by nearly 60% in the first four months of the year, raising concerns about possible food shortages if supply chains get disrupted further.