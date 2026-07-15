IGX files IPO, IEX to sell up to 1.671cr shares
Business
Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), India's first authorized gas trading platform, just filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its IPO.
The offer is a full sell-off of up to 1.671 crore shares by its parent, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), which owns nearly half of IGX.
Axis Capital and Motilal Oswal are handling the process.
IGX FY26 revenue ₹84.84cr profit ₹42.02cr
Launched in 2020, IGX lets companies trade natural gas through contracts linked to India's pipeline network: think of it as a marketplace for energy.
In fiscal 2026, IGX pulled in ₹84.84 crore in revenue and ₹42.02 crore in profit, with contract options used by power plants, city gas suppliers, refineries, and more.