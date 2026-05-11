IHCL posts ₹600cr profit as meetings and events drive growth
Business
Indian Hotels (IHCL) just posted a 15% profit jump for January-March 2026, hitting ₹600 crore.
Revenue climbed 14% to ₹2,845 crore, with strong demand from meetings and events at home giving the numbers a boost.
Dubai occupancy 25% IHCL invests ₹1,200cr
IHCL's Dubai hotels took a hit: occupancy dropped to just 25% in the March quarter thanks to flight cancelations and regional tensions.
Still, CEO Puneet Chhatwal shared that things bounced back by late April.
In this fiscal, IHCL is aiming high: they want to open 60 new hotels and are investing ₹1,200 crore mainly into upgrades and expansion.
Plus, shareholders can expect a bigger payout with dividends up by 44%, backed by solid cash reserves.