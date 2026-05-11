IHCL posts ₹600cr profit as meetings and events drive growth

Dubai occupancy 25% IHCL invests ₹1,200cr

IHCL's Dubai hotels took a hit: occupancy dropped to just 25% in the March quarter thanks to flight cancelations and regional tensions.

Still, CEO Puneet Chhatwal shared that things bounced back by late April.

In this fiscal, IHCL is aiming high: they want to open 60 new hotels and are investing ₹1,200 crore mainly into upgrades and expansion.

Plus, shareholders can expect a bigger payout with dividends up by 44%, backed by solid cash reserves.