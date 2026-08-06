IIFL Capital partners with Flytxt for personalized AI investment recommendations
IIFL Capital is partnering with Flytxt, an AI company, to make investing smarter and more personal.
Their new collaboration uses Flytxt's tech to analyze what investors want and offer tailored advice, so people get recommendations that actually fit their goals, not just generic tips.
Flytxt Agentic AI aids IIFL decisions
At the heart of this partnership is Flytxt's Agentic AI, which helps IIFL make quicker, data-driven decisions for its clients.
Jyotsna Solanki from IIFL says it's all about creating more value and keeping up with what investors expect today.
Flytxt's CEO, Vinod Vasudevan, adds that building trust and being transparent are key as they roll out these new tools.
With over 15 years in the AI game and clients in 50 countries, Flytxt brings serious experience to the table.