IIFL Capital partners with Flytxt for personalized AI investment recommendations

At the heart of this partnership is Flytxt's Agentic AI, which helps IIFL make quicker, data-driven decisions for its clients.

Jyotsna Solanki from IIFL says it's all about creating more value and keeping up with what investors expect today.

Flytxt's CEO, Vinod Vasudevan, adds that building trust and being transparent are key as they roll out these new tools.

With over 15 years in the AI game and clients in 50 countries, Flytxt brings serious experience to the table.