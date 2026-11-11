IIM Bangalore, ET to host AI Business Masterclass Awards
On November 19, IIM Bangalore and The Economic Times are teaming up for the ET AI Business Transformation Masterclass and Awards 2026.
Industry leaders from IndusInd Bank, PhonePe, PepsiCo, and more will share how they're using AI to shake up their fields.
If you're curious about agentic AI, voice tech, or how supply chains are getting smarter, this event has it all.
IndusInd, PhonePe, PepsiCo, Shadowfax AI demos
The day features live demos showing off practical AI tools across different industries.
Speakers like Balaji Narayanmurthy, CDO, (IndusInd Bank) will break down how banks use AI for better results and governance.
Srijon Biswas, CTO, (PhonePe) will talk about using AI in fintech for things like credit decisions and risk management.
Plus, experts from PepsiCo and Shadowfax will show how AI is transforming logistics and procurement.
The event wraps up with awards for the most innovative AI products of 2026.