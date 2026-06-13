IIM-Calcutta students can now pursue entrepreneurship without losing placements

Batch details

67% of the new MBA batch are men

The new MBA batch at IIM-Calcutta is made up of 67% male and 33% female students. Among them, 41% are freshers while the remaining have prior work experience. Students from engineering backgrounds make up a majority (54.7%) of this batch, followed by commerce (11.5%), science (10.27%), arts (10%), and other disciplines. The Freshers' Welcome ceremony was graced by Ganesh Mohan, MD of Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd, who is also an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta.