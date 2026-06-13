IIM-Calcutta students can now pursue entrepreneurship without losing placements
What's the story
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has launched a unique initiative, allowing its MBA students to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams without losing out on campus placements. The announcement was made by Alok Kumar Rai, the Director of IIM-Calcutta, during a ceremony welcoming 480 students into the institute's 63rd MBA batch. The new program enables students to spend a year building start-ups and return for campus placements in the following year if they wish.
Batch details
67% of the new MBA batch are men
The new MBA batch at IIM-Calcutta is made up of 67% male and 33% female students. Among them, 41% are freshers while the remaining have prior work experience. Students from engineering backgrounds make up a majority (54.7%) of this batch, followed by commerce (11.5%), science (10.27%), arts (10%), and other disciplines. The Freshers' Welcome ceremony was graced by Ganesh Mohan, MD of Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd, who is also an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta.
Scholarship
Adani Group continues scholarship program
Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises, announced the continuation of the Adani Accelerated Leadership Programme at the ceremony. The program offers full-fee scholarships to six meritorious MBA students from IIM-Calcutta every year for two years. An MoU was signed between IIM-Calcutta and the Adani Group to continue their collaboration. The group also donated 200 bicycles for MBA students to improve campus mobility.