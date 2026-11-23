IIM Indore announces admissions for 11-month Emerging CEOs Certificate Programme
Thinking about moving up to the C-suite?
IIM Indore has announced admissions for the 11-month Emerging Chief Executive Officers Certificate Programme.
It's built for professionals ready to level up their leadership, strategy, and tech skills to drive business growth.
IIM Indore outlines eligibility and format
You'll need at least eight years of work experience and a diploma or degree with 50% marks to apply.
The program mixes online interactive sessions (so you can keep working), CEO-led masterclasses, and a five-day campus immersion for networking.
Finish the course and you'll earn a completion certificate and possibly join IIM Indore's executive alumni network.