IIM Kashipur's Samanvaya conclave: Leaders say AI will change jobs
At IIM Kashipur's Samanvaya HR conclave, industry leaders agreed that AI isn't here to take away jobs: it's just changing how we work.
Yogesh Khatale from Praj Industries pointed out that while AI will handle more tasks, human judgment and problem-solving are still essential.
The big question was how job roles and needed skills might shift by 2040 as workplaces become more AI-driven.
Hiring favors business sense and adaptability
The conclave also explored how hiring is evolving with tech.
Instead of just checking off certificates on a resume, Arjun Mohan, AVP - HR at Mphasis, said companies are looking for real business sense and adaptability.
Avneet Singh, AVP - HR at Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, added that genuine experience and decision-making skills matter more than ever, so it's not just about what you know, but how you think and act.