IIM Kozhikode launches 20-week executive program in AI product innovation
IIM Kozhikode just launched a new program for working professionals who want to level up their skills in AI-driven product management.
The "Executive Programme in Product Innovation with AI & Agentic AI" covers everything from analyzing markets and understanding customer needs to building prototypes, launching products, and improving them based on user feedback, all packed into 20 weeks.
Masterclasses, projects and IIM Kozhikode certificate
The course features live masterclasses led by IIM professors and industry experts, focusing on designing products with AI and how humans interact with these systems.
You'll get hands-on experience through mini-projects and a capstone project using tools like ChatGPT, Figma, Uizard, n8n, and Mixpanel.
Graduates earn an official certificate from IIM Kozhikode.
This program is designed to meet the rising demand for tech-savvy talent as businesses everywhere are turning to AI for smarter innovation.