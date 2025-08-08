IIM Kozhikode launches new AI course for working professionals

The program aims to create leaders for an AI-driven future

Participants get hands-on experience with the latest AI trends—think Agentic AI—and work on a capstone project to build their own practical AI playbook.

Graduates receive a certificate, executive alumni status, and access to Simplilearn's Job Assist platform for career support.

As Prof. Debashis Chatterjee puts it, the goal is to shape leaders ready for an AI-driven future, combining global insights with an Indian perspective.