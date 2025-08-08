IIM Kozhikode launches new AI course for working professionals
IIM Kozhikode has rolled out a new 10-month AI-powered decision-making course, teaming up with Simplilearn.
Aimed at experienced professionals, the program blends live online classes from IIM faculty with a short campus stint.
It's all about using AI to solve real business problems while keeping ethics and governance in mind.
The program aims to create leaders for an AI-driven future
Participants get hands-on experience with the latest AI trends—think Agentic AI—and work on a capstone project to build their own practical AI playbook.
Graduates receive a certificate, executive alumni status, and access to Simplilearn's Job Assist platform for career support.
As Prof. Debashis Chatterjee puts it, the goal is to shape leaders ready for an AI-driven future, combining global insights with an Indian perspective.