IIM Lucknow launches 2-year MBA in Family Business on iiml.ac.in
Thinking about taking your family business to the next level?
IIM Lucknow just rolled out a two-year MBA in Family Business, designed for owners of established family businesses and next-generation family business leaders.
Applications are open now on iiml.ac.in.
Eligibility requires owner status and ₹20cr
The course blends classic management lessons with hands-on modules in strategy, governance, and succession planning, all tailored for family-run companies.
To apply, you'll need a bachelor's degree or equivalent professional qualification (CA/CS/ICWA) with at least 50% marks in Class 10, Class 12, and the undergraduate degree, and a minimum of 15 years of formal education, and be an owner or scion of a family business/enterprise that has a minimum annual turnover of at least ₹20 crore each year.
Classes happen seven days a month on campus, so you can keep working while you study.
Plus, the Family Business Labs let you tackle real challenges from your own business and build an actionable five- to 10-year Business Transformation and Growth Plan throughout the two years of the program.
Register by December 31 2026
You can register until December 31, 2026 (Phase 1).
A valid GMAT or GRE score, or a score from IIM Lucknow's entrance examination is needed.
If you're serious about making an impact in your family enterprise, this could be your next move.