IIM Lucknow launches 2-year MBA in Family Business on iiml.ac.in

The course blends classic management lessons with hands-on modules in strategy, governance, and succession planning, all tailored for family-run companies.

To apply, you'll need a bachelor's degree or equivalent professional qualification (CA/CS/ICWA) with at least 50% marks in Class 10, Class 12, and the undergraduate degree, and a minimum of 15 years of formal education, and be an owner or scion of a family business/enterprise that has a minimum annual turnover of at least ₹20 crore each year.

Classes happen seven days a month on campus, so you can keep working while you study.

Plus, the Family Business Labs let you tackle real challenges from your own business and build an actionable five- to 10-year Business Transformation and Growth Plan throughout the two years of the program.