IIM Lucknow launches B.S. in AI and Business Analytics
IIM Lucknow is kicking off a brand-new B.S. program focused on Artificial Intelligence and Business Analytics.
If you have finished Class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2025 or 2026 with PCM and cracked JEE Advanced, you are eligible to apply.
This course blends tech skills with business know-how, perfect for anyone eyeing the future of AI.
Deadline July 3 for 60 seats
Applications are open until July 3 for just 60 seats, so it is pretty exclusive. Admission lists drop on July 10, July 23, and August 3 if needed. Classes start August 18.
The three-year program covers everything from deep learning to cloud computing, plus hands-on time in AI labs.
After successfully completing the third year, students may be considered for transition into the proposed Tech-MBA or jump straight into careers like AI engineer or data scientist across tech, healthcare, or finance.