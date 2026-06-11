IIM Lucknow launches B.S. in AI and Business Analytics

Deadline July 3 for 60 seats

Applications are open until July 3 for just 60 seats, so it is pretty exclusive. Admission lists drop on July 10, July 23, and August 3 if needed. Classes start August 18.

The three-year program covers everything from deep learning to cloud computing, plus hands-on time in AI labs.

After successfully completing the third year, students may be considered for transition into the proposed Tech-MBA or jump straight into careers like AI engineer or data scientist across tech, healthcare, or finance.