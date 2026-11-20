This two-year program covers essentials like finance, marketing, and strategy, with classes just two or three times a month at the Noida campus.

To apply, you'll need a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks, a valid GMAT or GRE (test-centre-based scores only; online or take-home scores are not accepted), CAT 2024 or CAT 2025, and at least three years of full-time post-qualification work experience, completed after graduation, by March 31, 2027.

As Prof. Ashish Aggarwal, Chairperson, Admissions, IIM Lucknow Noida Campus, puts it, the course offers "This program provides a unique opportunity for the candidates to learn with best inputs and global exposure while continuing their jobs." a solid chance to boost your leadership skills while balancing work and study.