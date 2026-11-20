IIM Lucknow opens MBA for Working Executives applications online
Thinking about leveling up your career without quitting your job?
IIM Lucknow is now accepting applications for its MBA for Working Executives program, designed so you can keep working while studying.
Applications are open online until December 21, 2026.
IIM Lucknow Noida eligibility and schedule
This two-year program covers essentials like finance, marketing, and strategy, with classes just two or three times a month at the Noida campus.
To apply, you'll need a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks, a valid GMAT or GRE (test-centre-based scores only; online or take-home scores are not accepted), CAT 2024 or CAT 2025, and at least three years of full-time post-qualification work experience, completed after graduation, by March 31, 2027.
As Prof. Ashish Aggarwal, Chairperson, Admissions, IIM Lucknow Noida Campus, puts it, the course offers "This program provides a unique opportunity for the candidates to learn with best inputs and global exposure while continuing their jobs." a solid chance to boost your leadership skills while balancing work and study.