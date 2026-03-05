IIM Mumbai launches sports management diploma: Check details

IIM Mumbai and the International Institute of Sports & Management (IISM) just launched a one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Sports Management (PGDSM), starting April 6, 2026. The course is designed for anyone looking to break into India's booming sports industry, mixing management skills with real-world sports know-how.

Weekend online classes You'll cover everything from sports marketing and sponsorship to event ops, analytics, finance, governance, and digital transformation.

There are weekend online classes plus four on-campus sessions at IIM Mumbai—so you get both flexibility and hands-on experience.

Who can apply? If you have a bachelor's degree with at least 60% marks—and have appeared for CAT, GMAT, GRE or IMAT—you're eligible.

Exceptional sportspersons may receive eligibility exemptions.

Applications close March 15; IMAT is on March 22.

The fee is ₹8.5 lakh plus applicable taxes.