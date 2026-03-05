IIM Mumbai launches sports management diploma: Check details
IIM Mumbai and the International Institute of Sports & Management (IISM) just launched a one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Sports Management (PGDSM), starting April 6, 2026.
The course is designed for anyone looking to break into India's booming sports industry, mixing management skills with real-world sports know-how.
Weekend online classes
You'll cover everything from sports marketing and sponsorship to event ops, analytics, finance, governance, and digital transformation.
There are weekend online classes plus four on-campus sessions at IIM Mumbai—so you get both flexibility and hands-on experience.
Who can apply?
If you have a bachelor's degree with at least 60% marks—and have appeared for CAT, GMAT, GRE or IMAT—you're eligible.
Exceptional sportspersons may receive eligibility exemptions.
Applications close March 15; IMAT is on March 22.
The fee is ₹8.5 lakh plus applicable taxes.
Graduates become alumni of both IIM Mumbai and IISM—pretty cool for your resume—and open doors to careers in sports events, analytics or consulting.
The program costs ₹8.5 lakh plus taxes but could be worth it if you want a future in sports management.