IIM Nagpur opens 1-year online FinTech Risk Management program

Minimum 3 years, 50% marks, ₹2L

You'll need at least three years of work experience plus a diploma or degree (with 50% marks) to be eligible.

The fee is ₹2 lakh (plus GST), and there's an application charge of ₹2,000 (installments are available if you need them).

Graduates get executive alumni status and a certificate to help level up their careers in digital finance.