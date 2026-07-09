IIM Nagpur opens 1-year online FinTech Risk Management program
Business
Thinking about a career boost in digital finance?
IIM Nagpur is now accepting applications for its one-year online postgraduate certificate program in FinTech and Risk Management, built with Jaro Education.
The program mixes live Sunday classes with a short campus visit, so you get both flexibility and some real-world campus vibes.
Minimum 3 years, 50% marks, ₹2L
You'll need at least three years of work experience plus a diploma or degree (with 50% marks) to be eligible.
The fee is ₹2 lakh (plus GST), and there's an application charge of ₹2,000 (installments are available if you need them).
Graduates get executive alumni status and a certificate to help level up their careers in digital finance.