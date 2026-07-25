IIMs release CAT 2026 schedule registration Aug 3 Sep 15
Business
Thinking about an MBA? The IIMs just dropped the CAT 2026 schedule.
Registration kicks off on August 3 and runs until September 15.
The big test happens November 29, and you can grab your admit card between November 4 and exam day.
CAT eligibility fees and documents
You're eligible if you have a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks (45% for SC, ST, or PwBD).
Final-year students and those with CA, CS, CMA, or FIAI qualifications are also welcome; just be ready to show proof later.
Fees are ₹1,350 for reserved categories and ₹2,700 for everyone else; remember to upload valid certificates if you're applying under a category.