IIMs release CAT 2026 schedule registration Aug 3 Sep 15

You're eligible if you have a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks (45% for SC, ST, or PwBD).

Final-year students and those with CA, CS, CMA, or FIAI qualifications are also welcome; just be ready to show proof later.

Fees are ₹1,350 for reserved categories and ₹2,700 for everyone else; remember to upload valid certificates if you're applying under a category.