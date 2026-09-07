IISc FSIID to double deep-tech startups by 2030, commercialize research
Business
The Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) at IISc is planning to grow its deep-tech startup count from 150 to 300 by 2030.
The goal? Turn more of IISc's research into real-world businesses that last, not just quick wins.
IISc FSIID offers ₹25L seed funding
FSID is offering ₹25 lakh in seed funding and connecting startups with more investors and industry partners. Their focus is on areas where IISc shines, like space tech, healthcare, defense, critical minerals, and additive manufacturing.
In collaboration with the Gates Foundation, IISc is developing an AI Deployment Centre of Excellence that will build evidence-based frameworks, platforms, policies, and research to assess the effectiveness of AI applications.