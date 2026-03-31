IIT Bombay, ideaForge launch 6-month program to support deep-tech talent

Program applications due April 30 2026

You can apply solo or with a team (up to four people) by April 30, 2026.

Entries will be judged on how original, technically solid, and practical they are, and your vision as an entrepreneur matters too.

Finalists get to show off their work with a 3D model or prototype.

IIT Bombay Dean, Alumni and Corporate Relations, Upendra Bhandarkar said, This collaboration aims to create a structured platform to identify and nurture early-stage deep-tech ideas with strong technical foundations and real-world relevance...