IIT Delhi and TechnoSport set up T-CREST sports textiles center
Business
IIT Delhi and TechnoSport are joining forces to set up T-CREST, a center focused on sports textiles, at the Sonipat campus in Haryana.
The goal? To create better performance sportswear made for Indian athletes and conditions, while also sparking new ideas in India's startup ecosystem.
TechnoSport invests ₹4.5 cr in research
TechnoSport is investing ₹4.5 crore over three years to boost research, skill-building, and prototyping.
This move opens up fresh opportunities for IIT Delhi students and faculty to work closely with industry experts, helping nurture talent, encourage entrepreneurship, and develop world-class performance sportswear for Indian athletes and conditions.