IIT Kanpur, HCLTech partner to boost GCCs with cutting-edge research
IIT Kanpur and tech giant HCLTech have just announced a partnership to turn cutting-edge research into real-world solutions for Global Capability Centers (GCCs).
The MoU was announced on February 26 (per press releases) and the collaboration was launched at the "GCC 4.0" summit in Hyderabad; it focuses on areas like AI, robotics, cybersecurity, and next-gen tech.
Partnership lets GCCs tap into advanced research and niche skills
Over 250 leaders from GCCs, startups, and the tech world joined the summit.
This partnership lets GCCs tap into advanced research and niche skills without building their own labs—speeding up projects by combining HCLTech's industry know-how with IIT Kanpur's research strengths.
IIT Kanpur director says move bridges academia and industry
IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal says this move bridges academia and industry so researchers can tackle real-world challenges with solid support.
HCLTech's Kiran Cherukuri calls it a catalyst for turning big ideas into enterprise-ready solutions faster than ever.
Researchers will gain access to real-world challenges, research funding and industry mentorship.