IIT Kanpur, HCLTech partner to boost GCCs with cutting-edge research Business Feb 27, 2026

IIT Kanpur and tech giant HCLTech have just announced a partnership to turn cutting-edge research into real-world solutions for Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

The MoU was announced on February 26 (per press releases) and the collaboration was launched at the "GCC 4.0" summit in Hyderabad; it focuses on areas like AI, robotics, cybersecurity, and next-gen tech.