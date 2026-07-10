IIT Kharagpur dormmates Vummadi and Dinne raise $61 million for Giga
Business
Varun Vummadi and Esha Dinne, who met as dormmates at IIT Kharagpur, took a big leap, after Varun ditched his Ph.D. program at 22 following ChatGPT's launch, which inspired them to build something of their own.
Their AI company, Giga, now processes millions of support tickets daily for big names like DoorDash and just raised $61 million in funding.
Varun Vummadi recounts startup risks
Moving from late-night tech chats in college to launching a startup in San Francisco wasn't easy, Vummadi shared that it meant real financial risks and tough choices.
But social media cheered them on; as one user put it, "Some doors only open once."
Their journey is striking a chord with young entrepreneurs everywhere.