IIT Kharagpur dormmates Vummadi and Dinne raise $61 million for Giga Business Jul 10, 2026

Varun Vummadi and Esha Dinne, who met as dormmates at IIT Kharagpur, took a big leap, after Varun ditched his Ph.D. program at 22 following ChatGPT's launch, which inspired them to build something of their own.

Their AI company, Giga, now processes millions of support tickets daily for big names like DoorDash and just raised $61 million in funding.