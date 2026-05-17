IIT Madras '100 Startups a Year' reports 25% women co-founders

IITMIC disbursed over 20cr

To back these early-stage ideas, IITMIC handed out over ₹20 crore to 100 startups recently—each got up to ₹20 lakh for building products and growing their markets.

What's cool: nearly 60% of founders aren't from IITs at all, with many coming from places like Northeast India and Jammu and Kashmir.

Even though six startups are currently paused or winding down operations due to founder issues or market fit, the initiative is still giving India's deep-tech ecosystem some serious momentum.