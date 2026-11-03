IIT-Madras and Saint-Gobain India launch 2 labs with ₹3.8 cr
Business
IIT-Madras and Saint-Gobain India are launching two new research labs, thanks to a ₹3.8 crore grant over 3 years.
The goal? To make construction smarter and more eco-friendly, using digital tech and sustainable materials at the Centre of Excellence on Technologies for Low-carbon and Lean Construction in IIT-Madras.
DRSTI monitors construction, CAREN tests mixes
One lab (DRSTI) will focus on real-time monitoring and quality checks for construction sites, making sure buildings are safer and built better.
The other (CAREN) is all about experimenting with new mixes for concrete: think alternative materials that are sustainable.
Together, they're hoping to shake up the industry with smarter, greener solutions.