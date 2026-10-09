IIT Madras opens applications for 2-year EMBA starting January 2027
IIT Madras is now accepting applications for its two-year Executive MBA (EMBA) program, kicking off in January 2027.
Aimed at working professionals ready to level up, the program mixes in-person and online weekend classes.
You've got until October 26, 2026, to apply.
IIT Madras EMBA eligibility and selection
To be eligible, you'll need a first-class bachelor's degree, at least three years of work experience, and you'll have to clear an entrance exam plus an interview.
The EMBA blends business management with technology and innovation, including areas like Global Business Management and Cybersecurity and its Applications.
Prof. Saji K Mathew, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, notes the strong industry support and says students bring an average of 12 years' experience, so expect a diverse peer group and plenty of real-world insights.