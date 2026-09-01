IIT Madras's Divanshu Kumar launches Solinas Integrity targeting manual scavenging
Business
Divanshu Kumar, an IIT Madras alum from Bihar, is tackling one of India's toughest problems, manual scavenging, by launching Solinas Integrity.
His startup uses robots to clean septic tanks and manholes, protecting sanitation workers from toxic gasses and unsafe conditions that still threaten lives despite the practice being illegal.
Solinas Integrity grows into ₹15cr company
What started as a college project has grown into a ₹15 crore company with its key innovation, HomoSEP, a robot that cleans tanks so humans don't have to risk their health.
Solinas Integrity now works on robotic solutions for pipelines and sewers too.
Kumar's efforts earned him a spot on Forbes India's 30 Under 30 list in 2025, showing how tech can drive real change for public health and safety.