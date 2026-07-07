IKEA India names Jessamine Avila CMO to strengthen customer ties

Jessamine Avila has global IKEA experience

With more than 20 years of marketing experience, including 12 years at IKEA in both global and local roles, Avila knows her stuff.

She has worked in Australia, contributed to IKEA's global team in Sweden, and now wants to make IKEA feel even more at home in India.

As she puts it, she is "Together with the IKEA India team and our agency partners, I look forward to building meaningful communication that strengthens local relevance and brings IKEA closer to everyday life at home," working closely with her team and partners.