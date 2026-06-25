IKEA makes Gujarat residential debut with Nila Spaces's VIDA Ahmedabad
IKEA is making its residential market debut in Gujarat by partnering with Nila Spaces to furnish the VIDA project in Ahmedabad.
The idea? Stylish, functional homes that you can personalize to fit your vibe.
It's part of IKEA's bigger plan to work directly with developers and bring smart design into everyday living.
IKEA sets up show apartments
To spark inspiration, IKEA has set up show apartments in studio, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom layouts, so you can see what modern, ready-to-live spaces actually look like.
Deep Vadodaria from Nila Spaces says VIDA is all about convenience and thoughtful planning.
Plus, IKEA's knack for space-saving and family-friendly designs comes from years of understanding how people live locally since their e-commerce launch in Ahmedabad back in 2020.