IKEA makes Gujarat residential debut with Nila Spaces's VIDA Ahmedabad

IKEA sets up show apartments

To spark inspiration, IKEA has set up show apartments in studio, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom layouts, so you can see what modern, ready-to-live spaces actually look like.

Deep Vadodaria from Nila Spaces says VIDA is all about convenience and thoughtful planning.

Plus, IKEA's knack for space-saving and family-friendly designs comes from years of understanding how people live locally since their e-commerce launch in Ahmedabad back in 2020.