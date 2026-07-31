IKEA opens 2nd Delhi store in Saket, 30,000 sq ft
Business
IKEA just launched its second Delhi store at DLF Avenue, Saket, and it's double the size of its first one.
The two-floor, 30,000-square-foot space packs in nearly 3,000 products you can check out in person (plus over 7,000 more online), all designed to fit South Delhi's different home styles and make upgrades easier.
IKEA plans stores in Gurgaon Noida
On the ground floor, you'll find essentials like cookware and textiles; upstairs has fully set-up rooms for inspo, from living areas to kids' corners.
There's also a Swedish cafe if you need a meatball break.
Locals are loving how easy it is to explore everything hands-on. IKEA says it's not stopping here: bigger stores are coming soon to Gurgaon and Noida!