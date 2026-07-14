IKEA redesigns Indian bedrooms for 24 hours living and versatility
IKEA is shaking up its bedroom furniture in India, making it fit the way people actually use their rooms.
CEO Patrick Anthony explained that while Swedish bedrooms are mostly for sleeping and storage, Indian bedrooms are a "24 hours room": places to study, eat, relax, and get ready.
So IKEA's new designs focus on smart storage and versatility to keep up with all those activities.
IKEA plans 25 more India stores
The company is paying attention to joint-family setups too, where bedrooms often double as private spaces for women. This cultural insight has shaped their approach so the furniture works for real-life needs.
Since arriving in India in 2018, IKEA has opened seven stores and plans around 25 more by 2030. Online shopping now makes up around 30% of sales here.
They're also aiming to double exports from Indian suppliers and grow their workforce with a dedicated product center for India-specific ideas, plus big mixed-use projects near Delhi are on the horizon.